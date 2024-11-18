Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 3,405 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gannett were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gannett by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gannett by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $728.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.51. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GCI

About Gannett

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.