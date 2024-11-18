Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EUSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 327,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 306,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSA opened at $97.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $100.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

