State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 105,100 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 403.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3,017.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 763,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 739,174 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 145.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 535,550 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,089,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 65.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 411,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 162,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Price Performance

NYSE SITC opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $5.20. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SITE Centers

SITE Centers Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.