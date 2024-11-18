MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of MarketAxess worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $842,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $2,676,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 562,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,438,302.43. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Price Performance
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
MarketAxess Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MarketAxess
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MarketAxess
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.