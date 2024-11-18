Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Capri by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 14.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Capri by 32.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Capri by 35.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Stock Up 2.3 %

CPRI opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

