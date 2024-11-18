Entropy Technologies LP Has $161,000 Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 414,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60,632 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $7.24 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $653.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. This trade represents a 53.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

