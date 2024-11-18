Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 586.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $458.32 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $170.62 and a twelve month high of $489.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.61. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $395.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.69.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

