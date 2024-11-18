Huntington National Bank Buys 545 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 676.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 78.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

