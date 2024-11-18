Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,603 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $81.84 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

