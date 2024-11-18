Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $80.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

