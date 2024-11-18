24,038 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,038 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 499.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $4.88 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.