Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Holdings Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 73.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Generac Stock Down 2.4 %

GNRC stock opened at $181.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.79.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

