GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 10,337 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. This represents a 20.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 60.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $152.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.34%.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

