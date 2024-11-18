GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $697,000 in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $13,323,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

