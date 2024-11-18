Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,411,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 59,659 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 74.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.4 %

AMG opened at $186.42 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.34 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.26. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

