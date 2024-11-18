Huntington National Bank Acquires 216 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $55,115,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DaVita by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 153,008 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,243.86. This represents a 36.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,161. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Stock Up 3.9 %

DVA stock opened at $160.33 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.68 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.61.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.