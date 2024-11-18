Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Position Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Amalgamated Financial worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth $1,440,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $35.56 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, major shareholder United Canada Council Workers sold 82,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,560,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 440,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,674,451.05. This represents a 15.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,110.72. This trade represents a 7.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,919 shares of company stock worth $21,688,307. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.