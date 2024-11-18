GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,623 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AXT were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the first quarter worth $52,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in AXT in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AXT by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,296,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in AXT by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 115,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 78,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Stock Down 3.7 %

AXT stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.22. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.98 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

