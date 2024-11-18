Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $426.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.07 and its 200 day moving average is $397.67. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $314.57 and a 1 year high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 31.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

