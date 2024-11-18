Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells $4,163,000.00 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $4,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,939,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,097,507.02. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Loews Stock Up 1.1 %
L opened at $83.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13.
Loews Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.
L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.
