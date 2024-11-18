KBC Group NV Has $3.12 Million Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,847,000 after acquiring an additional 219,638 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,423,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 54.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,966,000 after purchasing an additional 589,530 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,379,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $25.19 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This trade represents a 50.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

