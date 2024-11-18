KBC Group NV Sells 1,866 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $177.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $182.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

