Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,818 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSS stock opened at $89.31 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.04.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

