KBC Group NV Buys 358 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 19.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Westlake by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Westlake from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.17.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $126.66 on Monday. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 178.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.32.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.80). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

