GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 120.7% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $128.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $134.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

