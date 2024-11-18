American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10,460.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $137.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFG

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.