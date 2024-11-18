Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Park National by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 40,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Park National Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PRK opened at $192.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.70. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.65 and a fifty-two week high of $207.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Park National Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.18%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

