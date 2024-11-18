Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 206,992 Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 206,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Taysha Gene Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after buying an additional 14,294,445 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,687,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 767,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

