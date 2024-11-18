Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 27,431 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 337,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on STWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

