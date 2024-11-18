United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 34.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in United Bankshares by 237.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,769 shares in the company, valued at $17,390,760. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $43.77.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

