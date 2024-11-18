Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG stock opened at $86.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.