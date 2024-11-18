State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 16,201 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.26% of BrightSpire Capital worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2,407.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 5,602.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $6.22 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $806.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

