KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $186.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $964.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.43. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.