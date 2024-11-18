Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $941,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 417.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 141,628 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,142,000 after buying an additional 310,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

