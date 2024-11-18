Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AGCO by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 575.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AGCO by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AGCO by 377.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

AGCO stock opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $130.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

