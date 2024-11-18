KBC Group NV Acquires 2,786 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura Securities upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.53.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $52.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

