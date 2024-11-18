Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.9% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 305.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $200.71 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.09. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

