Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.