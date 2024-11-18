Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 273,291 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,026.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 79,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 72,440 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 64,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 46,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 80.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

