Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 218,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $58.83 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,982. This represents a 70.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

