Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 58 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $342.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.82 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.00.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

