KBC Group NV Sells 56,297 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,297 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,885,000 after buying an additional 167,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,542,000 after buying an additional 29,566 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 10.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Moderna by 10.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 813,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,392,000 after acquiring an additional 75,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock valued at $217,170. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $36.85 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.78.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.