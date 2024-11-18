KBC Group NV Acquires 1,225 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.67.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.