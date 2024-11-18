KBC Group NV Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in New York Times by 356.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 401.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

New York Times Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:NYT opened at $52.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

