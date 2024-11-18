KBC Group NV Sells 19,806 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,806 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in KE were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of KE by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 955,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BEKE opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BEKE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

