Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 15.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 46.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Nova during the second quarter worth $205,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NVMI. Citigroup lowered shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.80.

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $178.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.85. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $247.21.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

