Barclays Increases Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $90.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAL. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,074,000 after acquiring an additional 749,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,452,000 after acquiring an additional 416,338 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after buying an additional 1,105,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $281,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

