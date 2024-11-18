Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Price

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.