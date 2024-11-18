Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,648 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $24,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 7,878.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 108.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $97.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,659 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.