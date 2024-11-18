Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Comfort Systems USA worth $26,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after buying an additional 451,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 283,416 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,302,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,771,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,743,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $445.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $398.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.83 and a 52-week high of $474.62. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. The trade was a 21.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock worth $16,625,615 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

